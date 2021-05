Gdzie i kiedy spadnie wypalony rdzeń chińskiej rakiety nośnej?

HAINAN, CHINA - JULY 23, 2020: The Chang Zheng 5 (Long March 5) carrier rocket with the Tianwen-1 Mars rover is launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Center for China's first Mars mission. Roman Balandin/TASS (Photo by Roman Balandin\TASS via Getty Images)

Źródło: GETTY, Roman Balandin/TASS , Fot: Roman Balandin