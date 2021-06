Barack Obama ma nadzieję, że kosmici skontaktują się z Ziemianami

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 31: Former President Barack Obama speaks during a drive-in campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belle Isle on October 31, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Biden is campaigning with Obama on Saturday in Michigan, a battleground state that President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Źródło: Getty Images , Fot: Drew Angerer