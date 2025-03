Tajemnicza historia Titanica. Dlaczego nie odnaleziono ciał?

RMS Titanic, showing the liner's lifeboats fixed to davits along the upper deck, in Cobh harbour, Cobh, County Cork, Ireland, 11th April 1912. Having set sail on 10th April, the Titanic sank after she struck an iceberg on her maiden voyage, en route for New York City from Southampton, on 15th April 1912. (Photo by Keystone View Company/Pictorial News Company/FPG/Archive Photos/Getty Images)